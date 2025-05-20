wrestling / News

Shawn Michaels Discusses Which of His Matches Could Receive WWE Hall of Fame Inductions

May 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Shawn Michaels Undertaker WrestleMania 25 Image Credit: WWE

– Speaking to Going Ringside, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed some of his matches potentially being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Last month, WWE inducted Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13 as an “Immortal Moment” in this year’s Class of 2025 inductees.

Regarding his matches potentially receiving an Immortal Moment induction, Michaels stated (via Fightful), “Well, look, I think the one that everybody clearly easily goes to is myself and Undertaker. But I think in my humble opinion, I think there are numerous others. But the good thing is I’ve still got eight fingers left.” He continued, “So I’ve only got two Hall of Fame rings. If they want to fill up the other eight, I have no problem with that.”

Shawn Michaels has twice been inducted into the Hall of Fame. He went individually in 2011, and then he was inducted again as part of D-Generation X in 2019.

