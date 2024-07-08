Shawn Michaels Comments On Possibility Of NXT Going On Tour

During a media call before NXT Heatwave (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Michaels spoke about the possibility of the NXT brand going on the road, something they usually only do in Florida.

He said: “I think you always would love to kind of be out there all the time, but honestly, what is best -– what I believe for the product –- and I don’t know, at least for us right now, being in our home here in Orlando is, I think, fantastic. I can’t say that there’s anything that I see in the foreseeable future that would, you know, where you could make sense doing that and justify doing it when it comes to a certainly from an income standpoint, I think.That’s one of the great things I love about not being high level is I don’t have to think about that stuff and I get to focus on NXT. We’re thrilled about getting out there with the PLEs.“