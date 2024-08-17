Shawn Michaels On Bringing NXT To Chicago and St. Louis, More Potential Road Events

NXT goes on the road for a few weeks when it launches on The CW in October, and Shawn Michaels recently weighed in on the situation. Michaels spoke with Claibs Online for a new interview promoting the road shows on October 1st and 8th, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On going on the road with the first few episodes on The CW: “We always have times where we talk about being able to get out a bit more on the road and the possibilities of doing that. You always have to worry about what’s best for the product and what’s within reason. When this unbelievable five year partnership got announced with CW, there was just something where we wanted to make a big splash when we did it. It’s a fantastic deal, it’s a fantastic partnership. The CW is so behind NXT, so encouraged about having us on their network, it just seemed like the right thing to do is to make a huge splash in those first couple of shows.”

On potentially doing more road shows: “The decision was made to go to Chicago and follow it up with St Louis on the 8th. There’s also gonna be other possibilities, those are announcements that have yet to come and look, there’s always going to be evolution when it comes to the NXT product and WWE a a whole. We’re always trying to continue to go to that next level of the sports entertainment genre. But for right now, excited about these first two shows, NXT is doing something, and so are Raw and SmackDown, that’s not really seen much in linear television anymore and that is continue to grow their audience and to grow a younger audience. Anytime you do that right now in the television landscape, it’s damn near a miracle.”