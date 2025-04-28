wrestling / News

Shawn Michaels Sends ‘Open Invitation’ To Joe Hendry For This Week’s WWE NXT

April 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Joe Hendry 4-24-25 Image Credit: TNA

Shawn Michaels wants Joe Hendry to come and resolve matters with Trick Williams on this week’s WWE NXT. As noted, Williams showed up at TNA Rebellion and attacked Hendry following his TNA World Championship match to close the show.

After the show ended, Michaels posted to Twitter to issue an open invitation to Hendry, writing:

“Trick Williams crossed the line NXT is everywhere – RAW, SmackDown and tonight at TNA Rebellion.

@JoeHendry you have an open invitation this Tuesday to come to @WWENXT, and settle this issue with Trick.

8/7c @TheCW”

