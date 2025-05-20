Shawn Michaels Weighs On His Picks For Mr. & Ms. NXT

Shawn Michaels recently shared his thoughts on which members of the NXT roster would hold the titles of Mr. and Ms. NXT. Michaels was known during his in-ring career as Mr. WrestleMania and during an interview with Reality of Wrestling’s Brad Gilmore, he was asked who his picks for Mr. and Ms. NXT would be. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On Ms. NXT: “Well, in the last couple of months, it’d have to be Stephanie Vaquer for the women’s side, our NXT Women’s Champion. She has just taken the entire world by storm. I think she’s somebody that already had an international name, but i think once she got on to NXT programming, the entire world and the entire globe — her popularity has just skyrocketed.”

On Mr. NXT: “Look, I think it’s a toss up on our men’s side. I think they’d probably argue about it, but I think Trick Williams and Oba Femi are two guys with — Trick has unlimited charisma, but Oba also has a mystique and an aura about him. They’re two very different individuals but they’re both guys that are easily superstars that people see are going to be Raw and SmackDown superstars in the very near future I’m sure.”