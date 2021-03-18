Shawn Michaels Regrets Coming Out of Retirement For 2018 Crown Jewel Match

Shawn Michaels looks back at his one-time return to the ring at WWE Crown Jewel in 2018 as a career regret at this point, as he noted in a new interview. HBK spoke with the New York Post for a new interview and discussed his regrets for doing the match, which was poorly received by both critics and fans. You can see highlights from his discussion below:

On regretting coming out of retirement for the match: “I do. I had no idea that from Mark’s standpoint he was looking at it as that might be one he could walk away on … That’s something that I think to myself now, ‘Oh my goodness I wish that I’d have known that.'”

On his mindset going into the match: “For me it was [fun]. It was just a chance to be with my buddies … [it] lives in a separate world to me [from the rest of my career]. All I can do is apologize to the guys.”

On sticking to his retirement: “I think people have always been kind of confused with my peace and joy with the way I did things and that somehow there should be something nagging at me, something left unfinished. I think it’s hard for people to not always see me as Shawn Michaels and I see the entire picture and I know the guy who started as a 200-pound guy that wasn’t supposed to make it. So for me, I compare that to what I did get the opportunity to do and it’s hard not to be happy about that.”