Shawn Spears & AEW Talents Pay Tribute to Their Mothers for Mother’s Day
– Shawn Spears and other AEW stars are paying tribute to mothers for Mother’s Day. Spears wrote in honor of his late mother, “Call your Mother. Hug your Mother. Tell her you love her. Thank her. She thinks about you everyday, but especially on this one ❤️ #MotherDay #mom”
AEW also released a video featuring Arn Anderson, Sonjay Dutt, and more paying tribute to their mothers for Mother’s Day. You can check out that video below.
— Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) May 14, 2023
Happy Mother's Day from AEW! Wishing all the mothers, moms, and mums all over the world the happiest of days today ❤️💗❤️@TheArnShow | @sonjaydutterson | @QTMarshall | @hellosatnam | @RefAubrey | @TheCaZXL | @coltengunn | @theaustingunn | @ClaudioCSRO | @officialEGO |… pic.twitter.com/tHriWaa30P
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 14, 2023