– Shawn Spears and other AEW stars are paying tribute to mothers for Mother’s Day. Spears wrote in honor of his late mother, “Call your Mother. Hug your Mother. Tell her you love her. Thank her. She thinks about you everyday, but especially on this one ❤️ #MotherDay #mom”

AEW also released a video featuring Arn Anderson, Sonjay Dutt, and more paying tribute to their mothers for Mother’s Day. You can check out that video below.