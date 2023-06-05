Shayna Baszler On WWE Women’s Tag Title Win, Says They Didn’t Take No For An Answer

Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, and Baszler recently discussed how much they fought to make it happen. Baszler spoke with TMZ Sports about the win, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On making the tag team happen: “It’s just crazy to look back and think on, and also the fact that it’s not like we set up a plan. We just both wanted it and did our thing to get us here, and so here we are. It’s cool.”

On fighting for the opportunity: “Yeah, man. That moment at the end of the match where I crawl back in the ring and we’re hugging was a real emotional moment. It’s just wild to think, like I said, when we think back to trying to pay for enough food to eat throughout the week and still make weight, and living in the beach in Venice, it’s weird. I can’t explain it. It’s weird to think that we talked about it, and it’s here, and it happened. I don’t think people understand, like people see Ronda as this big name, and she is, she’s Ronda. But I don’t think people really understand how much we had to fight for this. Maybe that’s something for a book in the future or whatever, but it’s not like it’s been easy. It’s not like this is just handed to us. We had to fight and claw and demand for this opportunity.”

On how they fought for the title win: “We just didn’t take no for an answer. It’s just one of these things, I remember actually Ronda had something and I’m paraphrasing, but we had gotten a ‘not yet,’ like not this opportunity yet, and I think Ronda said something along the lines of like, ‘Our passion for wanting to do this is bigger than their apathy for it happening. So it’s just cool to see the fruition of literally just working hard and not giving up. It’s so cliche sounding, but the proof is right here in front of people.”