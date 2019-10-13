wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Does Yoke Walk in New Workout Video, Robert Stone Hits the Gym, Total Divas Preview Clips
October 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Sheamus’ latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video is online, with the WWE star doing a yoke walk with Tony Sentmanat. You can see the video below:
– The WWE Performance Center shared a workout video as well, theirs being of Robert Stone (aka Robbie E):
– Here are three new preview clips for this week’s Total Divas, which airs Tuesday on E!:
