WWE News: Sheamus Does Yoke Walk in New Workout Video, Robert Stone Hits the Gym, Total Divas Preview Clips

October 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sheamus

– Sheamus’ latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video is online, with the WWE star doing a yoke walk with Tony Sentmanat. You can see the video below:

– The WWE Performance Center shared a workout video as well, theirs being of Robert Stone (aka Robbie E):

– Here are three new preview clips for this week’s Total Divas, which airs Tuesday on E!:

