WWE News: Sheamus & Drew McIntyre Brawl Backstage On Raw, Bray Wyatt Plays a Game on Firefly Funhouse

– Sheamus and Drew McIntyre had a miscommunication in their match on Raw, and settled it with a good old-fashioned brawl backstage. After the two lost their tag team match on tonight’s episode due to Sheamus accidentally Brogue Kicking McIntyre, the two fought backstage and when Pat Buck tried to stop the fight, he caught both of their wratch. You can see some a clip and pics below:

– Bray Wyatt debuted a new game on the Firefly Fun House to open Raw. Wyatt played a game of “Let’s Get Randy” with Ramblin Rabbit, Huskus, and Mercy on the show:

