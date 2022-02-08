Shelton Benjamin On a Possible Match With Brock Lesnar, WWE’s New Hiring Focus on Athletes

Shelton Benjamin is a longtime friend of Brock Lesnar, and he recently weighed in on a potential match with Lesnar plus more. Benjamin spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:

On a possible match with Lesnar: “Of course, I want a shot, absolutely. But I think for me it is a little different because I have a very long history with Brock that proceeds WWE. So, I know what I can do against him.”

On WWE going more into former athletes with its hiring: “I mean, I think me and Brock, and Gable, and Bobby, we are all a testament to that kind of thinking. If you bring in athletes, you’re going to get great talent, great matches, great performances. I kind of have mixed feelings on only focusing on that. Because again, there’s a lot of great talent out there that I think deserves a shot.

“So to say we are going to focus primarily on this product type vs. this I have mixed feelings about that. But it is what it is, just like everything, card subject to change. This could just be a phase, but I also believe that great talent, they’re going to find their way here no matter what. It’s more of a hurdle, not a wall.”

On potentially working in NXT: “Honestly I want a WWE Championship. NXT is great and if given the opportunity, of course, I would go down there. I would love to work with them. To help nurture this new talent for the next generation, because we need that. But if you’re asking me personally, I was the WWE Championship. After the WWE Championship, then we can start focusing elsewhere.”