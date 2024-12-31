Shota Umino Reveals He Was On Painkillers During NJPW Events Due To Ankle Injury

Shota Umino recently did an interview with Proresu-TODAY (per Fightful), where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During the interview, Umino discussed the ankle injury he suffered at the NJPW World Tag League event on November 29 that led to him being pulled from several events.

“I was diagnosed with a one-month recovery, but I chose not to miss any matches during that time. I thought it was necessary to know how much I could move with the injury and what kind of movement I could not do in order to win at the Tokyo Dome. The company suggested that I take some time off, but I was more worried about going on the big stage without knowing the status of my ankle. The experience of running through the tag team league while on painkillers for the injury was great, and I feel that my condition is improving day by day. As a professional wrestler, I am most worried about losing the feeling of a match. There is a sense of tension and severity unique to matches that you cannot get from weight training and sparring alone. It was important for me to keep experiencing that in order to maintain myself. In fact, at the G1 Climax, I competed despite having a hiccuped back and fatigue fracture. Regardless of having injuries, I can give 100% of Shota Umino. I will step into the ring with confidence,” Umino said.