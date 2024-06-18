Shota Umino Reveals He Suffered a Fractured Hip & Strained Disc

– As previously reported, NJPW wrestler Shota Umino was forced to withdraw from NJPW Soul over the weekend due to injury. Umino provided an update on his X account earlier today, noting that he suffered a hip fracture and strained disc in his back. He also said he hopes to be back in time for the G1 Climax.

Shota Umino wrote (via Google Translate), “I had a hip fracture and a strained disc 😢 It’s the L45 disc. I also had an MRI done. I’ll somehow get back to Tokyo tomorrow. I will definitely be back by G1. I’m going to take a break for a while. Sorry.”

The G1 Climax 34 tournament will kick off on July 20. Umino is currently scheduled to compete as part of A Block for the round robin tournament.