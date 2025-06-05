Shotzi Blackheart Confirms Alexa Bliss Took Her Spot In This Year’s Royal Rumble, Apologized To Her Later

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE this year at the Royal Rumble, and reports at the time suggested that she got Shotzi Blackheart’s spot in the match. In an interview with Unwrapped, Shotzi confirmed that this was the case and noted that Bliss actually apologized to her later on. It was added that until the decision was made to include Bliss, Shotzi was actually part of the rehearsals for the match. Here are highlights:

On not knowing she’d be in the Rumble until the last minute: “I heard mixed messages. A couple of producers said I was always in the Rumble. Then they told me last minute. I don’t know. I was very confused by it, but they didn’t relay anything to me until the day before. It was like 3 PM the day before Rumble and they were like, ‘Can you get on a flight in a couple of hours?’ I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not ready for this.’ I packed my bags. I don’t even know what I put in the bags. Got to the airport in an hour and it led to nothing.”

On finally being told: “The day of, I got told while I was in the makeup chair that I wasn’t in it.”

On Alexa Bliss being her replacement: “Honestly, if you’re going to take me out for anyone, at least make it be the biggest pop for the night. I have to say, Alexa had no idea someone was getting replaced. She had no idea any of that was going on. She felt so bad and she came up to me after and was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m so sorry. I didn’t even realize they were taking someone out to get me in’.”