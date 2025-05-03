Shotzi Moved To WWE.com’s Alumni Section

– As first noted by Fightful, the WWE.com profile for Shotzi has moved to the alumni section. It’s not yet been confirmed if Shotzi was part of this week’s WWE talent releases. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that as of Friday (May 2), people internally within WWE hadn’t yet heard of her exit.

Currently, Shotzi’s profile still lists her as being part of NXT. As previously reported, Shotzi released a promo on her social media this week, where she spoke about losing her confidence and her “Ballsy Badass” nature.

She also wrote in the caption, “Whatever happens next I’m ready for it. Stay ballsy my friends. 💚” It’s unknown if those comments were hinting at a possible WWE release.

Shotzi originally signed with WWE in late 2019 after appearing on Season VI of Tough Enough in 2015. During her WWE career, she became an NXT Tag Team Champion with Ember Moon. She had recently returned to NXT last year, working with Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolin. Dolin was among this week’s releases.