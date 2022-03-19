wrestling / News

Shotzi Shares Pics of New Tattoo on Social Media

March 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shotzi Megan Morant Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Shotzi has a new tattoo, and she posted to social media to show off the new ink. The Smackdown star shared a couple of images to her Instagram Stories (per WrestlingNews.co that you can see below.

Shotzi has worked a dark match and live event since she lost to Sasha Banks in her last on-screen appearance on the February 25th episode of Smackdown.

