Shotzi Shares Pics of New Tattoo on Social Media
March 18, 2022 | Posted by
Shotzi has a new tattoo, and she posted to social media to show off the new ink. The Smackdown star shared a couple of images to her Instagram Stories (per WrestlingNews.co that you can see below.
Shotzi has worked a dark match and live event since she lost to Sasha Banks in her last on-screen appearance on the February 25th episode of Smackdown.
#WrestlingNewsCo #PHOTOS: #Shotzi shows off her #NewTattoo*
ref: https://t.co/fsw8acamB7
*Pictured #WWE #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/RyuoBo2Iwq
— 🇬🇾 Ask Who I Am 🇬🇾 (@CrownedLeader) March 17, 2022
