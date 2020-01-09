Showtime Reportedly Interested In MLW

It was previously reported that there had been talks of a new partnership for MLW, with Court Bauer allegedly meeting with TV networks. Wrestling Inc reports that premium cable channel Showtime is interested in acquiring MLW programming, which would be the first time wrestling has aired there. Showtime reportedly had interest in AEW last year before it went to TNT.

MLW was founded by Bauer, a former WWE producer, in 2002. It came back in 2011 as a radio network before relaunching as a wrestling promotion in 2017. A deal with beIN Sports was made in 2018 and it began to air on Saturday nights. They also have a deal with FITE TV.