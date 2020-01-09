wrestling / News
Showtime Reportedly Interested In MLW
January 9, 2020 | Posted by
It was previously reported that there had been talks of a new partnership for MLW, with Court Bauer allegedly meeting with TV networks. Wrestling Inc reports that premium cable channel Showtime is interested in acquiring MLW programming, which would be the first time wrestling has aired there. Showtime reportedly had interest in AEW last year before it went to TNT.
MLW was founded by Bauer, a former WWE producer, in 2002. It came back in 2011 as a radio network before relaunching as a wrestling promotion in 2017. A deal with beIN Sports was made in 2018 and it began to air on Saturday nights. They also have a deal with FITE TV.
More Trending Stories
- Tessa Blanchard On Impacting the Wrestling Business Through Intergender Wrestling, On How She & Sami Callihan Are ‘Shattering Ceilings’
- Kevin Nash Says He Was Retired Due to Being ‘Deformed and Basically Crippled,’ Shares Before and After Photos Showcasing His Recovery
- Bruce Prichard on Bringing Back Iron Sheik For Sgt. Slaughter’s Heel Turn, Why His Name Changed
- Backstage Rumor on Reasoning for Booking Brock Lesnar as No. 1 in Royal Rumble Match