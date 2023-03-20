Six-Man Tag Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A six-man tag team match has been added to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on Monday that Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin have chosen Sting as their partner to answer a challenge from Kip Sabian, The Butcher and the Blade. Tony Khan announced the match as official on Twitter.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Gunns vs. Top Flight

* No Disqualification: HOOK vs. Stokely Hathaway

* The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian vs. Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Sting

* Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo

* Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

* Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm

After #AEWHouseRules in Troy OH,

Butcher & Blade attacked AEW International Champion @orangecassidy + @DarbyAllin backstage & issued a challenge to Darby & Orange for a 6 man tag vs Butcher/Blade/@TheKipSabian on TBS on #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!

Who will Orange & Darby choose? pic.twitter.com/7Xbtm1VKQX — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 20, 2023