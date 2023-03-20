wrestling / News

Six-Man Tag Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

March 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

A six-man tag team match has been added to this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on Monday that Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin have chosen Sting as their partner to answer a challenge from Kip Sabian, The Butcher and the Blade. Tony Khan announced the match as official on Twitter.

The updated lineup for Wednesday’s show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Gunns vs. Top Flight
No Disqualification: HOOK vs. Stokely Hathaway
* The Butcher, The Blade, & Kip Sabian vs. Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy & Sting
* Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
* Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson
* Skye Blue vs. Toni Storm

