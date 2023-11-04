Slimmer’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Review  

Welcome to 411’s WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Report. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Megan Morant, Matt Camp, and Peter Rosenberg. The start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre. They move on to a discussion of Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair and then head to a video package for John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa. Next up is a discussion of Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax followed by a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest.



Kickoff Show Match

Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh



The crowd is firmly behind Zayn to start, and McDonagh clearly knows it. Zayn goes for a tie up, but McDonagh backs into the ropes to create distance. McDonagh catches Zayn with an arm wringer, but Zayn flips out and quickly transitions to an arm bar. McDonagh muscles Zayn to the corner and then drags him down to one knee with a side head lock. Zayn traps McDonagh in the corner and goes to work with mounted punches. Zayn slams McDonagh’s face into the top turnbuckle and turns him inside out. McDonagh drops Zayn neck-first onto the top rope and then goes to the ground and pound offense. McDonagh chops Zayn in the corner, but Zayn reverses positions and chops McDonagh. McDonagh fights back with a modified stunner and then takes Zayn up top. McDonagh set up for a superplex, but Zayn shoves McDonagh back down to the mat. Zayn goes for a diving crossbody, but McDonagh counters with a mid-air drop kick. Zayn regains control with a clothesline and a big back body drop. McDonagh heads up top and goes for a moonsault, but Zayn gets his boots up. Zayn hits an Exploder suplex into the corner and follows up with the Helluva Kick. Zayn hits the Blue Thunder Bomb and gets the three count.

Match Result: Sami Zayn defeats JD McDonagh with the Blue Thunder Bomb.

Match Length: 9:46

Slimmer’s Rating: **½

The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight.



World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth “Freakin” Rollins (Champion) vs. Drew McIntyre



Rollins and McIntyre lock up to start, but McIntyre creates distance and drops Rollins with a shoulder block. Rollins gets back to his feet and lands a volley of chops. McIntyre heads to the outside, but Rollins catches him with a diving knee shot off the apron. McIntyre fights back with a belly-to-belly suplex on the outside and then rolls Rollins back into the ring. Rollins tries to fight back, but McIntyre catches him with a spinebuster for a two count. McIntyre drags Rollins to his feet and chops his chest. Rollins retaliates with chops of his own and tires to float over McIntyre in the corner, but McIntyre counters with a mid-air drop kick from below. McIntyre sets up for an Alabama Slamma, but Rollins kicks him away and lands an enzuigiri. Rollins connects with a running knee shot and follows up with a springboard swanton bomb and a Lionsault. Rollins continues the assault with a Falcon Arrow and gets a two count. Rollins sets up for a Pedigree, but McIntyre tries to counter into a Future Shock DDT, but Rollins blocks. McIntyre heads up top, but Rollins springs to the top and hits a superplex. Rollins tries to roll through into a Falcon Arrow, but McIntyre counters into a suplex of his own. McIntyre takes Rollins up top, but Rollins floats over and tries to counter into a Buckle Bomb, but McIntyre counters into the Future Shock DDT for a two count. McIntyre sets up for the Claymore, but Rollins can’t even get to his feet. McIntyre drags Rollins to his feet, but Rollins dumps McIntyre to the outside. Rollins hits a suicide dive to the outside, but McIntyre regroups and slams Rollins’ back into the ring steps. McIntyre climbs the steps and delivers a side slam onto the ring apron. McIntyre rolls Rollins back into the ring and hits the Glasgow Kiss, but Rollins answers with a Pedigree for a two count. Rollins and McIntyre slug it out in the middle of the ring. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but McIntyre catches Rollins and slams him into the corner. McIntyre hits two belly-to-belly suplexes and follows up with a neck breaker. McIntyre goes for the Claymore, but Rollins counters with a super kick. Rollins hits the Stomp, but McIntyre kicks out! Rollins goes for the Phoenix Splash, but McIntyre rolls out of the way and hits the Claymore. McIntyre covers Rollins, but Rollins kicks out! McIntyre goes for another Claymore, but Rollins ducks and hits a Pedigree. Rollins follows up with the Stomp, and that’s finally enough for the three count.

Match Result: Seth Rollins defeats Drew McIntyre with the Stomp.

Match Length: 18:28

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼

After the match, Damian Priest runs down to the ring and tries to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, but before he can, Sami Zayn emerges from the crowd and slams Priest into the ring post. Zayn grabs the MitB briefcase and flees back into the crowd.



Fatal Five-Way Match for the Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley (Champion) vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax



Jax heads to the outside to start as everyone else goes after Ripley. Baszler tries to suplex Stark, but Stark floats over and lands on her feet. Jax dumps Ripley face-first onto the apron, and then Rodriguez levels Ripley with a clothesline. Ripley fights back with a low drop kick to Rodriguez and then works over Stark in the corner. Rodriguez squares off with Jax, and they slug it out in the middle of the ring. Ripley tries to lift Jax but can’t get her up. Jax hits a Thesz Press and follows up with a running leg drop. Rodriguez goes for a Big Boot to Baszler, but Baszler catches the leg and locks in a leg lock. Baszler ties up Rodriguez, Ripley, and Jax in simultaneous submission holds, but Stark breaks it all up. Stark heads up top, and Ripley and Rodriguez follow her up top. Baszler slides under Ripley and Rodriguez and hits the double powerbomb / superplex Tower of Doom. Rodriguez connects with a corkscrew elbow drop to Jax. Ripley and Rodriguez level each other with double Big Boots, and then Stark kicks them both to the outside. Stark dives onto Ripley and Rodriguez on the outside and then rolls Ripley back into the ring. Stark hits Z360, but Jax breaks up the pin. Rodriguez hits Jax with the Tejana Bomb as Baszler locks in the Kirifuda Clutch on Ripley. Ripley breaks free, but Start takes her up top. Rodriguez covers Baszler, but Ripley delivers a super Riptide to Stark onto Rodriguez and Baszler to break up Rodriguez’ pin. Ripley covers Baszler and gets the three count.

Match Result: Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler after a super Riptide to Zoey Stark.

Match Length: 11:06

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa



Sikoa goes for a quick Samoan Spike, but Cena evades and locks in a standing side head lock. Cena transitions to an arm wringer followed by an arm bar. Cena dumps Sikoa to the outside and slams his hand into the ring steps. Cena rolls Sikoa back into the ring, but Sikoa catches him with a head butt. Cena fights back to his feet and hits the ropes, but Sikoa levels him with a spinning back heel shot. Sikoa drags Cena to the corner and hits the Banzai Drop. Cena fights back and goes for the Attitude Adjustment, but Sikoa fights out and counters with a super kick. Sikoa backs it up on the corner and goes for the Samoan Spike, but Cena counters into the STF. Sikoa rolls into a pinning predicament, forcing Cena to break the hold. Sikoa ties up Cena in the tree of woe and hits a running head butt. Sikoa again backs it up in the corner and sets up for the Samoan Spike, but Cena ducks and hits a shoulder tackle. Cena hits the Protobomb and the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Sikoa fights back and backs it up in the corner for a third time. Cena heads up top and connects with a diving crossbody for a two count. Cena again goes for the Attitude Adjustment, but Sikoa again fights out. Sikoa goes for the Samoan Spike, but Cena counters into a choke slam. Cena once again goes for the Attitude Adjustment, but Sikoa counters into the Spinning Solo for a two count. Sikoa goes for the Samoan Spike, but Cena blocks and counters into the STF, but Sikoa makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold. Sikoa finally hits the Samoan Spike and follows up with a second Samoan Spike. Sikoa hits a third Samoan Spike followed by a fourth Samoan Spike. Sikoa delivers a vicious volley of Samoan Spikes to Cena’s limp body and then finally covers him for the three count.

Match Result: Solo Sikoa defeats John Cena with the Samoan Spike.

Match Length: 16:04

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼

The Miz welcomes Ibrahim Al Hajjaj to MizTV, but Grayson Waller interrupts them. Waller says it’s nice to have an actual movie star to MizTV. Waller calls for the Grayson Waller Effect to get set up in the ring, but Miz can’t believe what he’s seeing. Al Hajjaj says that he came to be on the hottest talk show in WWE… MizTV. Waller says this is his show and his ring, and he doesn’t like being disrespected in his ring. He tells Al Hajjaj to get out of his ring. Al Hajjaj squares off with Waller, but Waller easily drops him. Miz sets up Waller for big kick from Al Hajjaj, and then Miz hits Waller with a Skull Crushing Finale. Al Hajjaj hits the People’s Elbow before celebrating with the Miz.



United States Championship Match

Rey Mysterio (Champion) vs. Logan Paul



Paul grabs Mysterio’s arm to start and drives his shoulder into Mysterio’s shoulder. Mysterio catches Paul with a knee shot and follows up with a diving hurricanrana out of the corner. Paul leap frogs Mysterio and dumps Mysterios to the apron. Mysterio heads up top and goes for a diving crossbody, but Paul rolls through and hits a rolling fireman’s carry slam. Paul follows up with a Lionsault and gets a two count. Paul drags Mysterio back to his feet and hits a rear waist lock takedown. Paul delivers a guerilla press slam and follows up with a standing frog splash for another two count. Paul locks in a bear hug and then drives Mysterio in to the corner. Paul charges at Mysterio in the corner, but Mysterio side steps him, and Paul posts himself in the corner. Paul tumbles to the outside but eats a suicide dive from Mysterio. Mysterio rolls Paul back into the ring and hits a diving seated senton from the top. Paul heads to he apron and hits the Buckshot Lariat. Mysterio fights back and locks in a crossface, but Paul make it to the ropes to break the hold. Mysterio goes for a Lionsault, but Paul catches Mysterio and counters into a power slam. Paul takes Mysterio up top and hits a moonsault fallaway slam for a two count. Mysterio goes for the 619, but Paul catches Mysterio’s legs. Mysterio fights back with a kick over the tope rope and heads up top, but Paul climbs up under Mysterio. Mysterio spins around and hits a sunset bomb out of the corner and follows up with a Code Red. A member of Paul’s entourage hands him brass knuckles, but Mysterio shoves Paul to the corner, and Paul accidentally drops the brass knuckles out of the ring. Santos Escobar emerges from the crowd and chases Paul’s entourage away from ringside, but Paul still manages to get his hands on the brass knuckles. Mysterio hits the 619, but when he goes for the slingshot splash, Paul hits him with a brass knuckles shot and gets the three count.

Match Result: Logan Paul defeats Rey Mysterio with a brass knuckles shot.

Match Length: 16:13

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼



WWE Women’s Championship Match

Iyo Sky (Champion) vs. Bianca Belair



Belair drops Sky early, so Sky flees to the outside. Belair follows Sky to the outside and slams her face into the ring apron. Belair chases Sky back into the ring and hits a gorgeous delayed vertical suplex. Belair muscles Sky to the corner and goes to work with mounted punches. Belair charges at Sky in the corner, but Sky side steps her, and Belair posts herself. Sky follows up with a dragon screw and wrenches Belair’s knee across her shoulder. Belair fights back with a suplex, but Sky regains control with a forearm shot to the back of Belair’s injured leg. Sky lands a double stop to the chest and heads up top. Sky goes for a missile drop kick, but Belair evades, and Sky crashes to the mat. Belair hits a back elbow shot and a fallaway slam followed by three consecutive scoop slams. Belair goes for yet another scoop slam, but this time Sky floats over. Belair regains control with a backbreaker and gets a two count. Bela ir takes Sky up top, but Sky slides between Belair’s legs and tie her up in the tree of woe. Sky connects with a drop kick to Belair’s injured knee and then goes to the stretch muffler. Belair fights back with a belly-to-belly suplex and then slugs it out with Sky in the middle of the ring. Belair goes for a Glam Slam, but Sky rolls through. Sky tries to use Belair’s hair to post her in the corner, but Belair instead posts Sky. Bayley appears at ringside as Sky drops Belair neck-first onto the top rope. Sky dumps Belair to the outside and heads up top. Sky connects with a gorgeous moonsault from the top, rolls Belair into the ring, and follows up with a springboard drop kick. Belair hits the Glam Slam and makes the cover, but Bayley distracts the referee to prevent the three count. Belair heads to the outside to deal with Bayley, but Kairi Sane appears from out of the crowd and attacks Belair. Belair just manages to beat the referee’s count back into the ring, but Sky immediately connects with a moonsault to get the three count. After the match, Sky continues the assault on Belair and sets her up for a top rope diving elbow drop from Sane.

Match Result: Iyo Sky defeats Bianca Belair with a moonsault.

Match Length: 16:33

Slimmer’s Rating: ***



Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest



Priest attacks Rhodes before the bell rings, but the referee pulls them apart long enough to officially start the match. Rhodes takes the right to Priest, so Priest flees to the outside. Rhodes follows, but Priest gets the best of him and rolls Rhodes back into the ring. Priest hits a Flatliner but only gets a two count. Priest connects with a running back elbow shot in the corner, but Rhodes fights back with a drop kick. Rhodes catches Priest with a power slam and gets a two count. Priest rolls out of the ring, so Rhodes slams Priest’s face into the ring steps. Rhodes sets up the announce table for carnage but eats a clothesline from Priest. Priest goes for a Razor’s Edge through the announce table, but Rhodes floats over and shoves Priest into the ring post. Rhodes follows up with a suicide dive and sets up Priest for a Cross Rhodes through the announce table, but Priest counters and hits the Reckoning on the announce table, which doesn’t collapse. The action returns to the ring, and Rhodes hits the Cross Rhodes. Finn Balor makes his way down to the ring and distracts the referee which JD McDonagh attacks Rhodes. Rhodes tosses McDonagh out of the ring, but that still gives Priest the opportunity to hit Rhodes with a choke slam. Dominik Mysterio makes his way to ringside with a chair, but Jey Uso emerges from the crowd and chases Balor and Mysterio to the back. Rhodes goes for Cross Rhodes, but Priest blocks. Rhodes hits a top rope Cody Cutter and follows up with three consecutive Cross Rhodes for the three count.

Match Result: Cody Rhodes defeats Damian Priest with Cross Rhodes.

Match Length: 11:07

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½



Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns (Champion) w/ Paul Heyman vs. LA Knight



Knight takes the fight to Reigns as soon as the bell rings, but Reigns quickly levels Knight with a back elbow shot. Reigns dumps Knight to the apron, but Knight snaps Reigns’ neck off the top rope. Knight climbs back into the ring and hits a power slam. Heyman distracts Knight as Reigns rolls out of the ring. Knight delivers an elbow shot to Reigns on the apron and then connects with a diving clothesline off the apron. Knight sets up the announce table for carnage, but Reigns drops Knight onto the ring steps. Reigns whips Knight shoulder-first into the ring steps and then rolls him back into the ring. Reigns whips Knight to the corner and follows up with a suplex. Reigns hits the ropes and levels Knight with a clothesline for a two count. Reigns hits a clothesline in the corner, but Knight finally starts to fight back with a back elbow shot and a DDT from the top. Knight and Reigns slug it out in the middle of the ring. Knight takes control with a side Russian leg sweep and a DDT for a two count. Knight hits a neck breaker but eats a Superman Punch from Reigns. Knights works over Reigns with a volley of shoulder shots to the gut in the corner and then takes Reigns up top. Knight sets up for a superplex, but Reigns punches Knight back down to the mat. Knight leaps back up top and hits a superplex. Solo Sikoa emerges on the stage and distracts the referee as Jimmy Uso emerges from the crowd and pulls Reigns out of the ring. Reigns regroups and heads back into the ring to spear Knight… but Knight kicks out at two! Reigns drags Knight back to his feet and locks in a front face lock. Knight fights back to his feet and muscles Reigns to the corner, but Reigns goes right back to the front face lock. Knight breaks free and hits Blunt Force Trauma, but Jimmy Uso puts Reigns’ feet on the ropes. Knight heads to the outside and bounces Uso’s face off the announce table. Reigns tries to save Uso, but Knight bounces Reigns’ face off the announce table. Knight drives Uso through the announce table, but Reigns spears Knight through the barricade. Knight heads back into the ring, but Reigns catches him with another spear for the three count.

Match Result: Roman Reigns defeats LA Knight with the spear.

Match Length: 20:02

Slimmer’s Rating: ****¼