First Smackdown of the Year Sees Slight Decrease in Viewership, Ratings Identical This Week

– Per Showbuzz Daily, last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX averaged 2.418 million viewers. The show drew 2.467 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.369 million viewers for Hour 2.

Viewership dropped slightly, 0.5 percent, from last week’s show, which had an average viewership of 2.431 million. This week’s Smackdown drew an average 0.7 rating in the adults 18-49 key demographic. The show tied No. 4 for the evening alongside Ellen’s Game of Games and Blue Bloods on CBS. The ratings winner for last night was Hawaii Five-O with a 0.9.

Ratings in the key demo were identical to last week at 0.7. Both individual hours scored a 0.7 in the demographic. This week’s show ranked No. 8 for the night in viewership.