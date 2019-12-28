wrestling / News

Final Smackdown of 2019 Has Slight Increase in Viewership, Decrease in Key Demo Ratings

December 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown 122719

Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings out for this week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 2.438 million viewers. Viewership saw a slight increase from last week’s 2.414 million viewers. Last night’s Smackdown averaged 2.540 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.337 million viewers for Hour 2.

In terms of the ratings, Smackdown had an average 0.65 rating in the persons 18-49 demographic. The rating in the key demo was down from last week’s 0.7. Hourly ratings breakdowns for this week were a 0.7 rating in the key demo for Hour 1 and a 0.6 rating in the same demo for Hour 2.

While the average rating was down, the WWE program was able to increase its overall viewership for the second straight week.

