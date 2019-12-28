wrestling / News
Final Smackdown of 2019 Has Slight Increase in Viewership, Decrease in Key Demo Ratings
December 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings out for this week’s edition of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. Last night’s show averaged 2.438 million viewers. Viewership saw a slight increase from last week’s 2.414 million viewers. Last night’s Smackdown averaged 2.540 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.337 million viewers for Hour 2.
In terms of the ratings, Smackdown had an average 0.65 rating in the persons 18-49 demographic. The rating in the key demo was down from last week’s 0.7. Hourly ratings breakdowns for this week were a 0.7 rating in the key demo for Hour 1 and a 0.6 rating in the same demo for Hour 2.
While the average rating was down, the WWE program was able to increase its overall viewership for the second straight week.
