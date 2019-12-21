Smackdown Ratings and Viewership Slightly Up for Post-TLC Edition

– Per Showbuzz Daily, last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX averaged 2.414 million viewers and a 0.7 rating in the persons 18-49 key demographic. The show averaged 2.493 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.336 million viewers for Hour 2.

The show’s viewership slightly rose from last week’s 2.338 million viewers, which was the go-home show before TLC 2019. However, it’s still the third-lowest viewership for Smackdown since it moved to the FOX Network in October. Also, ratings were slightly up this week. Last week’s show averaged a 0.65 rating in the same key demo, compared to this week’s 0.7 rating.