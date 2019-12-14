Smackdown TLC Go-Home Show Drops in Ratings and Viewership, Still Finishes No. 1 in Key Demo

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX. This week’s show averaged 2.339 million viewers for the overnight ratings. Viewership was down from last week’s show by 4.6%. That’s off of 2.420 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.257 million viewers for Hour 2. That’s a 6.7% drop in viewership from Hour 1 to Hour 2 this week.

By comparison, last week’s show averaged 2.446 million viewers in the overnight ratings. Last night’s show pulled an average 0.65 rating in the key demo of persons 18-49. The show topped the ratings for the evening in the key demo, edging out such shows as American Housewife, Hawaii Five-O, and Magnum P.I. However, the rating was also down from last week’s 0.9 in the same demographic.

Smackdown finished at No. 9 in the rankings for viewership on network TV. Hawaii Five-O came in first for viewership with 6.453 million viewers.