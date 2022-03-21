wrestling / News
Smackdown Stars Backstage at Tonight’s WWE Raw
March 21, 2022 | Posted by
Four Smackdown stars are reportedly backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. According to PWInsider, the Usos and the team of Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura are all in Chicago for tonight’s show.
The site notes that the four are set to compete tonight, probably in a dark match. The two teams will collide at WrestleMania 38 in a match for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.
More Trending Stories
- Torrie Wilson Says She Wasn’t Able to Mention Sable In Hall of Fame Speech
- Undertaker Is Nervous About Vince McMahon’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Intro, Talks Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
- Shawn Michaels Shares Memories of Scott Hall, Says Hall Never Needed to Be World Champion
- Jeff Hardy Says He Wasn’t Trying To Get Released From WWE, Thought He’d Get Away With Leaving Match