Smackdown Stars Backstage at Tonight’s WWE Raw

Four Smackdown stars are reportedly backstage for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. According to PWInsider, the Usos and the team of Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura are all in Chicago for tonight’s show.

The site notes that the four are set to compete tonight, probably in a dark match. The two teams will collide at WrestleMania 38 in a match for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles.