Soft Ground Wrestling Says Uganda Has Welcomed Pro Wrestling

Soft Ground Wrestling says that Uganda has officially welcomed professional wrestling. The promotion announced on Friday that the country has recognized pro wrestling as a sport and that SGW has formalized their plans to launch pro wrestling in the country. They are now accepted to hold shows from national stadiums as a result.

The full announcement reads:

“Today @SGWug finalized plans of official launch of pro wrestling in the country. As of today we have been duly accepted to hold any show from any national stadium we choose. Uganda finally welcomes pro wrestling as a sport. More and more support and guidance is still needed.”