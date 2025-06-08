Solo Sikoa Posts Reaction To Jacob Fatu Turning On Him At WWE Money in the Bank

Solo Sikoa found himself betrayed by Jacob Fatu at Money in the Bank, and he reacted to the moment on social media. As noted, Fatu turned on Solo Sikoa at Saturday’s show and cost him the Money in the Bank match, declaring that he hated his former Tribal Chief. Sikoa posted to his Instagram stories to share a pic of himself and Fatu with the latter’s face X’d out, as you can see below.

Fatu is the current WWE United States Champion.