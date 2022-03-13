Sonya Deville On Her Conversation With Vince McMahon About On-Screen WWE Authority Role, Importance Of Inclusion

In a recent interview on Superstar Crossover with Josh Martinez, Sonya Deville discussed the importance of inclusion, being pitched her on-screen authority role in WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Sonya Deville on the importance of inclusion: “It’s huge because growing up, a big reason why I didn’t come out until I was 19 or 20 was because I didn’t see it a lot. It wasn’t – in my society and small town in New Jersey, I think I knew like one gay person. So, for me to be just be like, ‘Yeah, I’m gay,’ I didn’t even realize it was an option. No one ever thought I was, and no one ever asked if I was. So I didn’t really think it was an option. I didn’t see it on TV that much or in my entertainment represented heavily at the time. I just didn’t know it was okay. So just being that voice for someone else who was going through what I was going through, kind of being conflicted and confused, hopefully I can give that person or people the openness to be like, ‘Oh, it is a thing, and it’s okay if it’s a thing. It’s okay to speak on my truth and sexuality.'”

On being pitched her on-screen authority role in WWE and her conversation with Vince McMahon: “It was kind of week-by-week and kind of fly by the coattails. I remember having a conversation with Vince [McMahon] when I got back and I was like, ‘What are we doing with the plan?’ I had a couple of ideas. He had kind of a different vision. We were kind of just throwing things at each other. I was like, ‘I have a three-piece suit by the way, and I think it would be cool to have that be part of my character.’ Just like a power strength role. I was explaining to him how I saw my character evolving, and he was like, ‘You have a suit? Go get it.’ Long story short, that was his vision. ‘Let’s put her in an authority role, she fits perfect.’ He just saw me as that and so we started out as Adam Pearce’s assistant, then I moved my way up the ranks, and here I am running both brands now. It definitely evolved as we went along, and it was definitely a week-by-week thing for sure.”

