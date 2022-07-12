wrestling / News

Southeast First Uncharted Territory Results 7.11.22: Effy Competes In Main Event, More

July 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory Season 4 Image Credit: Beyond Wrestling

Southeast First held its latest episode of Uncharted Territory on Monday night and the results are online. You can see the results below from the Red Bank, Tennessee show, which aired on IWTV:

* The Last Laugh (Hunter Drake, Kenzie Paige, Dillion McQueen & Nick Iggy) def. Bills Gettin’ Paid (Billie Starkz & Billy Tipton) & Squatting Dragons (Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn)
* Discovery Gauntlet Match: Noah Hossman def. Pete Youngblood

* TWE Championship Match: MERC def. Vinny Pacifico
* Adam Priest def. Mad Dog Connelly

* Damyan Tangra & Merrik Donovan def. The Good Hand (Alex Kane & Damyan Tangra)
* Anthony Henry def. Alan Angels

* Jaden Newman def. Effy

