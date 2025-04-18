SPARK Joshi Lady Luck Results 4.17.25: Aja Kong Competes, More

SPARK Joshi Proresu had their Lady Luck show on Thursday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Las Vegas show, which aired on Triller TV, below (per Fightful):

* Momo Watanabe def. AZM and Brittany Blake and Joseline Navarro

* Aja Kong & Kyoko Inoue def. Maya World & Nightshade

* Jada Stone & Starlight Kid def. Syuri & Zoe Lucas

* SPARK Joshi Pacific Championship Match: Vert Vixen def. Ram Kaicho

* SPARK Joshi Atlantic Championship Match: SAKI def. Dani Mo

* SPARK Joshi World Championship Match: Hazuki def. Lena Kross