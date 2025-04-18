wrestling / News
SPARK Joshi Lady Luck Results 4.17.25: Aja Kong Competes, More
SPARK Joshi Proresu had their Lady Luck show on Thursday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Las Vegas show, which aired on Triller TV, below (per Fightful):
* Momo Watanabe def. AZM and Brittany Blake and Joseline Navarro
* Aja Kong & Kyoko Inoue def. Maya World & Nightshade
* Jada Stone & Starlight Kid def. Syuri & Zoe Lucas
* SPARK Joshi Pacific Championship Match: Vert Vixen def. Ram Kaicho
* SPARK Joshi Atlantic Championship Match: SAKI def. Dani Mo
* SPARK Joshi World Championship Match: Hazuki def. Lena Kross
Day 1 done. Here are the most standout pics from today’s events.#STARDOM#SparkJoshi#JBBSXIII pic.twitter.com/33JHdswR2Z
— HawkeyeKevin 鷹の目・ケビン (@TaKaNoMeKevin) April 18, 2025
And your new Spark World Champion is the WildHeart #HAZUKI ❤️🔥🌙🐒🌟👑😆🙌👏👏!!!
Congrats Hazuki, you Fucking earned it😉🤙❤️!!!#SparkJoshi#STARDOM pic.twitter.com/34nBNlGo4o
— Joshua Tobias Reed (@KR_JFlow3168672) April 18, 2025
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Says He Still Loves Vince McMahon, Denies Downplaying Janel Grant Allegations
- CM Punk Says Everyone Knows His Political Beliefs, Doesn’t Think WWE Wants Anyone To Be ‘Outwardly Political’
- Hulk Hogan Says ‘Dr. D’ David Schultz Was Supposed To Be In WrestleMania I Main Event
- More Details on Where Tetsuya Naito Will Wrestle Next Following NJPW Exit