SpeakingOut Movement Reportedly Leading to Change in UK Laws on Relationship Between Trainers and Students

– According to Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy on Twitter, allegations of sexual assault and misconduct that emerged from the Speaking Out movement are leading to changes in UK laws, specifically the 2003 Sexual Offenses Act. The change in the law is going to reportedly close a loophole regarding relationship between people in positions of trust and minors.

With regards to how this pertains to wrestling, previously, the loophole would’ve made it legal for adult pro wrestling trainers to have sexual relationships with trainees who were of 16 or 17 years of age. According to Cassidy, these changes will go into effect starting in 2021.

Expert Advisory Group on the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment at DFID member Justin Humphreys reportedly commented, “Discussions that I’ve been having with the Ministry of Justice on this in recent weeks indicate that there is going to be a change in the law.”

As previously reported, WWE recently fired UK wrestlers Ligero, Travis Banks, and Jack Gallagher after claims of sexual harassment and assault against them that surfaced during the #SpeakingOut movement. An NXT UK conference call was also held this week that said there is “zero tolerance” on charges of sexual abuse provided that there is irrefutable evidence.

Humphreys recently discussed the law on a recent edition of the 4-Way Dance Podcast, which you can listen to HERE.

Big news coming out as a result of the #SpeakingOut movement. There's set to be a change in the law regarding the Sexual Offences Act 2003, which will close a loophole regarding relationships between people in positions of trust and minors. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 1, 2020

Currently, the loophole means it's legal for wrestling trainers to enter into sexual relationships with 16/17-year-old trainees. That apparently WILL change next year. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 1, 2020

"Discussions that I’ve been having with the Ministry of Justice on this in recent weeks indicate that there is going to be a change in the law." – Justin Humphreys, Member of Expert Advisory Group on the Prevention of Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment at DFID. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 1, 2020

Humphreys goes on to say the change will likely be made next year, as revealed on 4 Way Dance. Thanks to @TWGerken for the heads up.https://t.co/Yo6A3u2mII — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 1, 2020