Spoiler On Big Debut Planned For AEW
A new report has a spoiler on a big debut coming to AEW. Fightful Select reports that Keith Lee is set to arrive in the company imminently and is planned for a run in the company.
It is important to note that Fightful has not confirmed whether Lee is Tony Khan’s much-hyped signing and debut for tonight’s episode of AEW. Tonight’s debut will go on to face Isiah Kassidy in a Face of the Revolution qualifying match on AEW Rampage, and it’s not yet confirmed whether that person will be Lee.
The site notes that speculation of Lee joining AEW has been rampant throughout the past weekend among AEW talent, and that over the past week it became known that Lee was headed to AEW. Word among AEW talent began to spread as they traveled in to tonight’s show that Lee was coming into the company.
