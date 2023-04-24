wrestling / News
Spoiler Notes For Tonight’s WWE Raw
April 24, 2023 | Posted by
A new report has a couple of spoiler notes for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports the following regarding plans for Monday night’s show:
* The report notes that there are extras being brought in for an in-ring segment with heavy duty security gear, and several other extras for another segment.
* There are office areas set up for both The Bloodline and Adam Pearce for the show.
* There were kendo sticks, 2x4s, axe handles and lead pipes that were gimmicked for Raw as well.