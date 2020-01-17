Spoiler on Change to Championship From NXT UK Tapings (Pics, Video)

– WWE made a change to one of its titles during the NXT UK taping on Friday in York, England. As noted on the ongoing spoilers, WWE re-introduced the UK Championship as the NXT UK Championship to open the taping, with WALTER being presented with a new championship by NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint and Sid Scala. You can see pics and a video below of the segment.

It was reported earlier this week that WWE was planning to make the change in order to bring the title’s name in line with the NXT UK Women’s Championship and the NXT UK Tag Team Championships. The title looks to be mostly the same in design to the UK Championship with the exception of the NXT UK logo replacing the WWE logo.

The segment is likely to air as the opening of next week’s NXT UK.

A pissed off @WalterAUT and Imperium cut a passionate promo on @AdamColePro and UE. Vow to make them pay at #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/CpqJJVQQ6S — Wrestling Royalty (@WrestlingRoyal1) January 17, 2020