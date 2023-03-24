wrestling / News

Spoiler On Injured Wrestler Rumored For Wrestlemania 39

March 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania Image Source: WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a wrestler who has been out with injury was at one point booked for a Wrestlemania 39 appearance. Big E, who has been out with a broken neck, was at least considered to appear at the show. The idea was that he would be in a skit with the New Day. However, this was before Kofi Kingston had ankle surgery. It remains to be seen if the group will be together at the event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading