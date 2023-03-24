wrestling / News
Spoiler On Injured Wrestler Rumored For Wrestlemania 39
March 24, 2023
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a wrestler who has been out with injury was at one point booked for a Wrestlemania 39 appearance. Big E, who has been out with a broken neck, was at least considered to appear at the show. The idea was that he would be in a skit with the New Day. However, this was before Kofi Kingston had ankle surgery. It remains to be seen if the group will be together at the event.
