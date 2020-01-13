wrestling / News
Spoiler On Next Episode of ‘Broken Skull Sessions’
January 13, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Bret Hart was in Los Angeles this past weekend to film an episode of Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin for the WWE Network. Hart was rumored to appear on the show last week.
