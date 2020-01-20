wrestling / News
Spoiler On Possible Name For 2020 Royal Rumble
January 20, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Kane is expected to be a part of the 2020 Royal Rumble and will be in Houston for the event. He has not been announced for the match yet, but appeared on Smackdown this past Friday. He cut a promo putting over the Rumble match and his previous accomplishments in it. Kane holds the record for most Rumble match appearances (19) and the most cumulative eliminations over his career (44).
More Trending Stories
- Tommy Dreamer Weighs In on Tessa Blanchard Controversy, Doesn’t Think She’s a Racist
- Bray Wyatt On How Hurtful Internet Comments Can Trigger Mental Health Issues
- Big Show Reveals How The Undertaker Used to Chew Him Out During Live Tours, Says the Business Is Not as Ruthless as It Used to Be
- Chris Jericho On Being Asked to Join the nWo, Says He Legitimized AEW, Explains How He Has Managed To Stay On Top For So Long