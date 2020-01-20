wrestling / News

Spoiler On Possible Name For 2020 Royal Rumble

January 20, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Royal Rumble

PWInsider reports that Kane is expected to be a part of the 2020 Royal Rumble and will be in Houston for the event. He has not been announced for the match yet, but appeared on Smackdown this past Friday. He cut a promo putting over the Rumble match and his previous accomplishments in it. Kane holds the record for most Rumble match appearances (19) and the most cumulative eliminations over his career (44).

Royal Rumble, Joseph Lee

