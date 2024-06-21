Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Collision on Thursday, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the taping below, per PWInsider:

* AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay def. Brian Cage

* Samoa Joe, HOOK & Katsuyori Shibata def. The Premier Athletes

* Toni Storm & Mariah May def. Leyla Hirsh & Lady Frost

* Killswitch & Nick Wayne def. Iron Savages & Jacked Jameson. Christian Cage was on commentary for the match.

* Chris Jericho and Big Bill def. Private Party when Bryan Keith interfered. The group attacked Private Party post-match until Hook, Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata made the save. Joe challenged the group to a six-man tag team match at Forbidden Door.

* The House of Black defeated LSG and MSG. When asked by Ian Riccaboni post-match about Buddy Matthews getting hurt last week, Black said it was a human question and walked off while Brody King said they felt nothing.

* Hechihero def. Matt Menard

* AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match: Kazuchika Okada def. Ultimo Guerrero