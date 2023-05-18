Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWinsider:

* The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn def. The Varsity Athletes & Ari Daivari.

* Jade Cargill def. Dani B. Mark Sterling called for an open challenge, which brought out Jennacide. Cargill defeeated Jennacide but was laid out by Taya Valkyrie, who challenged her to a match at Double or Nothing.

* The Hardys and Isaiah Kassidy did a promo in the ring where they were confronted by Ethan Page. The Gunns then attacked from behind and laid the Hardyes and Cassidy out. A six-man tag team match was set for Double or Nothing.

* The Blackpool Combat Club def. Bandido and Best Friends