Spoilers For This Week’s NXT Level Up

May 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Level Up logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE taped matches before tonight’s NXT to air on NXT Level Up, and the results are online. You can check out the full spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Oro Mensah def. Kale Dixon

* Thea Hail def. Lola Vice

* Eddy Thorpe def. Boa

