wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
February 21, 2022 | Posted by
WWE taped matches before Monday’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per Wrestling Inc:
* Veer Mahaan defeated Apollo Crews
* Liv Morgan defeated Queen Zelina
