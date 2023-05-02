wrestling / News
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* Piper Niven def. Dana Brooke
* Mustafa Ali def. Akira Tozawa
