Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
May 27, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE taped matches before Monday night’s Raw in Kansas City, Missouri. The matches will air on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. The results are, per Wrestling Inc:
* Cedric Alexander defeated EC3.
* RAW Tag Team Champions Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
