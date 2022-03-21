Spoilers From NJPW Strong Style Evolved Taping

NJPW held their Strong Style Evolved show on Sunday, which served as a taping for future episodes of NJPW Strong, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the show, courtesy of F4W Online:

* The DKC def. Kevin Knight

* Hikuleo def. Andy Brown

* Buddy Matthews def. Yuya Uemura

* JR Kratos and Black Tiger def. Wheeler Yuta and Rocky Romero. Kratos cut a promo after the match tearing down Coughlin, who came out for a brawl with Kratos.

* Big Damo def. John Skyler

* Finjuice def. JONAH and Shane Haste by DQ due to steel chair use by Haste. FinJuice eventually ran TDMK off and made a challenge for themselves and Brogan Finlay against JONAH, Haste, and Bad Dude Tito at NJPW Windy City Riot.

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship Match: Filthy Tom Lawlor def. Clark Connors. Lawlor then announced he’s taking a vacation since he gets to choose his next challenger. Fred Rosser came out and said he was the next challenger, but Lawlor said no.

* Mascara Dorada def. TJP

* Josh Alexander def. Karl Fredericks. QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto appeared after the match and tried recruit Fredericks. Fredericks turned them down and was attacked until Connors and Uemura ran down for the save. Fredericks challenged Marshall to a match at Windy City Riot.

* Swerve Strickland def. Blake Christian

* Jay Lethal def. Ren Narita

* Fred Rosser and Eddie Kingston def. Fred Yehi and Daniel Garcia.

* Jay White def. Chris Sabin. White then addressed Guerrillas of Destiny and Jado being kicked out of Bullet Club and told Hikuelo he could stay. Hikuleo said he was part of the group but didn’t want to be associated with White, and they parted ways.