Spoilers From ROH on TV Taping

ROH taped matches for ROH TV before AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers for the episode below, per PWInsider:

* Skye Blue def. local talent

* Mark Briscoe def. Ari Daivari. The Varisty Athletes attacked Briscoe after the match and FTR made the save.

* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Metallik

* Robin Renegade def. Madison Rayne

* Wheeler Yuta def. Tracey Williams.

* Katsuyori Shibata & Alex Coughlin def. Anthony Henry and JD Drake.

* Darius Martin def. Mike Bennett via DQ. Action Andretti made the save after the match.

* Willow Nightingale def. LMK.

* Stu Grayson def. Tony Nese.

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena def. Ashley D’Amboise