Spoilers From ROH on TV Taping
April 8, 2023 | Posted by
ROH taped matches for ROH TV before AEW Rampage, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers for the episode below, per PWInsider:
* Skye Blue def. local talent
* Mark Briscoe def. Ari Daivari. The Varisty Athletes attacked Briscoe after the match and FTR made the save.
* ROH World Championship Match: Claudio Castagnoli def. Metallik
* Robin Renegade def. Madison Rayne
* Wheeler Yuta def. Tracey Williams.
* Katsuyori Shibata & Alex Coughlin def. Anthony Henry and JD Drake.
* Darius Martin def. Mike Bennett via DQ. Action Andretti made the save after the match.
* Willow Nightingale def. LMK.
* Stu Grayson def. Tony Nese.
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Athena def. Ashley D’Amboise
