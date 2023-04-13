Spoilers From ROH TV Taping

ROH taped matches for this week’s episode of ROH TV on Wednesday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* The Kingdom def. Darius Martin and Action Andretti.

* Willow Nightingale def. one of the Renegade Twins. The Renegades attacked Willow after the match.

* Lance Archer def. an unnamed opponent

* Brian Cage def. Joey Kick

* Athena def. Heather Reckless

* The Iron Savages def. two unnamed opponents

* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe def. Colt Cabana