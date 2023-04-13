wrestling / News

Spoilers From ROH TV Taping

April 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ring of Honor - ROH TV Updated Logo Image Credit: ROH

ROH taped matches for this week’s episode of ROH TV on Wednesday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* The Kingdom def. Darius Martin and Action Andretti.

* Willow Nightingale def. one of the Renegade Twins. The Renegades attacked Willow after the match.

* Lance Archer def. an unnamed opponent

* Brian Cage def. Joey Kick

* Athena def. Heather Reckless

* The Iron Savages def. two unnamed opponents

* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe def. Colt Cabana

