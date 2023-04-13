wrestling / News
Spoilers From ROH TV Taping
April 13, 2023 | Posted by
ROH taped matches for this week’s episode of ROH TV on Wednesday, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
* The Kingdom def. Darius Martin and Action Andretti.
* Willow Nightingale def. one of the Renegade Twins. The Renegades attacked Willow after the match.
* Lance Archer def. an unnamed opponent
* Brian Cage def. Joey Kick
* Athena def. Heather Reckless
* The Iron Savages def. two unnamed opponents
* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe def. Colt Cabana
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon’s New WWE Contract Reportedly Bound By Code of Conduct Clause
- Audio Reveals Hulk Hogan’s Reaction To His Final WCW Match, Backstage Drama with Vince Russo
- Rey Mysterio Recalls Dominik Convincing Him Not To Retire, Who He Wants to Work With Next
- Kevin Nash Wants To “Figure Out What The F—‘s Going On” Between Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar