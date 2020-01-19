wrestling / News
Spoilers From Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Taping
– The spoilers are in from last night’s Impact Wrestling taping in Mexico City. You can see the full results below, per Lucha Central. As reported last night, Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie to win the Knockouts Championship.
* Daga and Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated oVe (Dave Crist & Jake Crist)
* Ace Austin defeated Tommy Dreammer (Street Fight Match)
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie to claim the title.
IMPACT, Frontón México:
La Wera Loca ha caído. Jordynne Grace vence a Taya Valkyrie en lucha titular y se convierte en la nueva Campeona de KnockOuts de IMPACT pic.twitter.com/2w23dEsyrh
— Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) January 19, 2020
She is Awesome @TheTayaValkyrie #WeraLoca #1 #ImpactWrestling #ImpactMexico pic.twitter.com/P4QjsRP5nf
— fabipop1 (@fabipop1) January 19, 2020
@JordynneGrace It was a real honor to see you win the title win the title, you really deserve it! Thank you so much for the moment! #JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/IojzbK7DTh
— Rodrigo Rosales (@levertlumiere) January 19, 2020
* Pagano defeated Luster the Legend
* Rob Van Dam (with Katie Forbes) defeated Joey Ryan
* Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards
* TJP defeated Hijo del Vikingo
* Tessa Blanchard defeated Adam Thornstowe
* Moose defeated Taurus
.@IMPACTWRESTLING
@Taurusoriginal cayó ante @TheMooseNation #ImpactWrestling @MauRebollo21 pic.twitter.com/nYQGMTGAZy
— RdeRudo LuchaLibre® (@OficialRDR) January 19, 2020
* Madman Fulton defeated Daga
.@IMPACTWRESTLING Madman Fulton (oVe) terminó con @Daga_wrestler #ImpactWrestling @MauRebollo21 pic.twitter.com/S3Pk69oWuM
— RdeRudo LuchaLibre® (@OficialRDR) January 19, 2020
* The Rascalz defeated Dinastia, Draztick, and Iron Kid
.@IMPACTWRESTLING
The Rascalz acabaron con Iron Kid, Dinastía y Draztick Boy@MauRebollo21 #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/dJZM7sBWhN
— RdeRudo LuchaLibre® (@OficialRDR) January 19, 2020
