Spoilers From Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Taping

– The spoilers are in from last night’s Impact Wrestling taping in Mexico City. You can see the full results below, per Lucha Central. As reported last night, Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie to win the Knockouts Championship.

* Daga and Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated oVe (Dave Crist & Jake Crist)

* Ace Austin defeated Tommy Dreammer (Street Fight Match)

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie to claim the title.

* Pagano defeated Luster the Legend

* Rob Van Dam (with Katie Forbes) defeated Joey Ryan

* Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards

* TJP defeated Hijo del Vikingo

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Adam Thornstowe

* Moose defeated Taurus

* Madman Fulton defeated Daga

* The Rascalz defeated Dinastia, Draztick, and Iron Kid