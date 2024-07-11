Spoilers On New Masked AEW Character

A new report has details on AEW’s plans for the new masked character that has been teased on AEW TV. As reported, the masked individual was teased in a vignette on last week’s AEW Collision. PWInsider has confirmed that the character will be portrayed by the former Aramis and that belief is that the character will be a babyface.

According to the report, Aramis’ AEW deal was negotiated by Masked Republic’s Lucha Libre Agency. The deal was said to have been signed in February. Aramis has been performing in Mexico up until the vignette began airing this weekend.

According to the report, several sources stated that Tony Khan personally devised the character and is said to have been very excited about putting it together. No word as of yet on when he will actually debut.