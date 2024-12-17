wrestling / News
Spoilers For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE taped next week’s episode of Raw on Monday night, and the spoilers are online. You can check out the full results from the taping below, per Smark Out Moment:
* Drew McIntyre cut a promo that ended in a fight with Sami Zayn and Jey Uso.
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Match: Iyo Sky def. Natalya and Alba Fyre
* Chad Gable def. Akira Tozawa
* Damian Priest def. Dominik Mysterio. JD McDonagh was at ringside dressed as Santa and got beat up by Priest, while Carlito was hiding under the ring.
* Dexter Lumis def. The Miz by DQ
* The New Day cut a promo talking down Wade Barrett and saying he’ll never wrestle again, just like Big E. Kofi Kingston’s mom disowned him.
* Drew McIntyre def. Sami Zayn