Various News: Stan Hansen Pulls Out Of AIW Show, WWE Host Starts WrestleMania Ranked Podcast Series

– Absolute Intense Wrestling has announced that Stan Hansen will not be making their Eye For an Eye show this coming weekend. Hansen had been set to appear at the Akron, Ohio show but AIW issued a statement on social media where they confirmed he was not feeling well enough to travel and would be missing out on the show.

The statement reads:

“Unfortunately Stan Hansen has informed us he will not be appearing this Saturday stating that he is too ill to travel. Anyone who listened to the podcast this week was aware of the phone call we received earlier in the week from him and we gave it a few days to see if he felt any better as we got closer to Saturday. A few minutes ago we called to follow up with him on it and he said while he does feel a bit better he still will be unable to make it and wished us luck with the show. Obviously this puts us in a tough situation with fans as well as being out a non-refundable first class plane ticket, 8×10’s, posters, and the weeks of advertising money we spent on this. We hope that you will still consider supporting the show this weekend even though Stan Hansen will no longer be appearing as we know this was a bucket list meet & greet for many of you including us at AIW however we were told it simply just won’t be happening this Saturday and it was unclear if a make up date would be considered. We tried everything we possibly could and there really isn’t much more that can be said we just wanted to get this information out there as soon as possible.”

– WWE: This Is Awesome host Greg Miller has launched a 10-part WrestleMania Ranked podcast series on his Kinda Funny podcast network. You can see the first episode below, which features an appearance from Xavier Woods and is described as follows: