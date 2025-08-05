Pantoja’s STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix 2025 Night 6 Review  

STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Night 6

August 3rd, 2025 | Light Cube Utsunomiya in Utsunomiya, Tochigi

It’s time for night 6, which is technically still on night 5 as these shows took place on the same day. It’s time for Red Stars again.

Red Stars A Block: Saya Kamitani [6] vs. Waka Tsukiyama [0]

The likely Block A winner (or at least to tie for it) against the likely Block A bottom-dweller. They talked some smack to each other on the mic before the bell. Once it rang, Saya booted her and went for Star Crusher but Waka countered into an inside cradle. She got another flash pin attempt in before losing to Star Crusher in 0:40. Waka’s four matches have combined to go less than 10 minutes. [NR]

Red Stars B Block: Natsuko Tora [4] vs. Rian [0]

Rian is a fun underdog to root for but there’s no way she beats Natsuko here. Rian came out firing, yet a cross body saw her just bounce off Natsuko. That laid out how this match went. I will say, Rian showed a lot of fight, surviving a fair bit of what Natsuko threw at her and finding ways to get a few hope spots in. There was one cool moment where Natsuko lazily pinned Rian, who turned it into her own pin for a near fall that was almost believable. Of course, Natsuko beat her soon after with a splash in 5:38. Spirited little match here. [**¼]

Red Stars A Block: Azusa Inaba [2] vs. Lady C [2]

Azusa is coming off a hell of a performance against Saya Kamitani. Like the previous match, this was something of a size vs. speed battle but on a more level playing field. Azusa is higher up than Rian, while Lady C is lower than Natsuko, so it made for something competitive. Azusa is a HATE member, so she obviously had to throw Lady C into chairs at ringside. Azusa put a target on the leg, working a handful of submissions. The crowd got pretty into this as they were trading boots. Lady C started using her size to get in some offense, capped by a big boot that won this in 8:24. That was a pleasant surprise. I do wish the finish was a bit better since they were already doing boots. [***¼]

Red Stars B Block: Sayaka Kurara [2] vs. Starlight Kid [3]

A match with some potential because Sayaka has impressed and Starlight Kid is Starlight Kid. I think people really underestimate SLK in the conversations about the best in the world. She’s very versatile and showed that here. She channeled her old heel tactics from her Oedo Tai days because that played to Sayaka’s strengths as an underdog babyface. She was kicking Sayaka in the face and kind of bullying her, which was just what this match needed. It forced Sayaka into the sympathetic role and she rocked it, getting the crowd behind her as she rallied. Sayaka looked better than ever and came close to pulling off the upset a number of times. In the end though, Starlight Kid hit her moonsault to win in 11:21. I actually loved that. Sayaka’s best match and one of the best of the tournament. [****]

Red Stars A Block: Mei Seira [5] vs. Yuna Mizumori [0]

These two actually had a hidden gem of a banger during the Tag League last year for the High Speed Title. They worked this like that match, going at a ridiculous pace, yet they also threw in an interesting twist involving some brawling outside. I dig Mei’s spot where she just reels off a bunch of dropkicks until both her and her opponent are exhausted. They really never let up with the pace and included the barrage of flash pins that we’ve come to know and love from High Speed matches. Mei is the perfect person to be the focal point of the division these days. It all culminated with something of an upset as Yuna countered a powerbomb and got a running start on a pinning combination to win in 9:28. Her first win of the tournament and a great match. I’m sold, please give me the third leg in the trilogy for the title at some point in 2025. [****]

Red Stars B Block: AZM [3] vs. Natsupoi [4]

This might be my most anticipated match of the tournament. It’s two of my favorites and a pairing that I’ve never seen before. So believe me, I am very mad that STAROM took this from us tonight. Poi hit her with a German Suplex right out of a handshake to start. From there, we got a breathtaking 2:35 of action until AZM did a double roll-through of Azumi Sushi to win. SUPER disappointing. Give something else two minutes. Not this of all matches. Please give me this for real at some point soon. [NR]

Red Stars B Block: Rina [6] vs. Tomoka Inaba [2]

Rina and Tomoka have been the most impressive breakout stars of the tournament so far. I mean, Rina had her big breakout against SLK earlier this year but still. These two basically waged war right off the bat. The fight spilled outside and Rina did typical HATE stuff like throwing her into chairs. Tomoka fought back inside with an array of vicious kicks. They put together a really good case of babyface against heel. Tomoka worked an ankle lock but Rina kept finding ways to get to the ropes. The near fall Tomoka got on a Michinoku Driver had the crowd biting. Rina survived a kick to the head, ducked a second, and won with the Gory Bomb in 13:24. Another strong match on this show. A Block is killing it. Tomoka and Rina continue to shine. [***¾]

Red Stars A Block: Bea Priestley [6] vs. Hanan [3]

A win for Bea puts her with Saya Kamitani and Rina at 4-0, while Hanan could use this to make major moves in the playoff hunt. I’ve got to be honest, I’m pressed for time with all these reviews I’m doing, so this is going to be a shorter bit of coverage than usual. Bea played the bully heel of sorts, while Hanan was her usual lovable babyface self. It made for a solid pairing though some of the exchanges missed the mark. It feels like Bea is still trying to get comfortable back in STARDOM and it hasn’t fully clicked yet. She’s making sure to taunt and talk trash to the fans though. Down the stretch, Hanan started pulling out back suplexes and modified tornado DDTs before hitting rolling back suplexes to win in 12:20. A comedown after the previous matches but not terrible. [**¾]

Red Stars A Block Points Red Stars B Block Points Blue Stars A Block Points Blue Stars B Block Points Saya Kamitani 8 (4-0) Rina 8 (4-0) Ami Sohrei 6 (3-0) Momo Watanabe 6 (3-0) Bea Priestley 6 (3-1) Natsuko Tora 6 (3-1) Bozilla 5 (2-0-1) HANAKO 4 (2-0) Mei Seira 5 (2-1-1) Starlight Kid 5 (2-1-1) Saori Anou 4 (2-1) Suzu Suzuki 4 (2-1) Hanan 5 (2-1-1) AZM 5 (2-1-1) Aya Sakura 4 (2-1) Saree 4 (2-1) Lady C 4 (2-2) Natsupoi 4 (2-2) Miyu Amasaki 2 (1-2) Ranna Yagami 2 (1-2) Azusa Inaba 2 (1-3) Tomoka Inaba 2 (1-3) Saya Iida 2 (1-2) Konami 2 (1-2) Yuna Mizumori 2 (1-3) Sayaka Kurara 2 (1-3) Ruaka 1 (0-2-1) Hina 0 (0-2) Waka Tsukiyama 0 (0-4) Rian 0 (0-4) Yuria Hime 0 (0-3) Momo Kohgo 0 (0-3)